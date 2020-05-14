Shikhar Dhawan chooses between Kohli and Dhoni; opens up on competition with KL Rahul

Image Source : AP Shikhar Dhawan chose the best captain he played under, and also talked about his competition with KL Rahul for the opening spot in the Indian team.

With cricket action coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to talk to fellow cricketers. The forced break has also allowed the players to reflect on their life beyond the sport.

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been significantly active on his social media profile, as he often shares videos of himself enjoying quality time with his family members.

On Wednesday, Dhawan participated in a live discussion with former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan, where he talked about his favourites among batting partners and captains. He also talked about the T20 World Cup and his competition with KL Rahul.

When asked some direct questions, Shikhar Dhawan was straightforward in his answers.

“(Best batting partner will be) Rohit Sharma... I have only played under Virat and Dhoni, so, as of now, Dhoni bhai (as captain,” said Dhawan.

Dhawan made his debut under MS Dhoni across all the formats of the game. The Indian opener has played 12 Tests, 56 ODIs and 21 T20Is under the former Indian captain.

He also talked about his preparation for T20 World Cup and his competition for KL Rahul for the opening spot. Ever since Dhawan suffered from injury late last year, KL Rahul took his place as the opener in the Indian team and has been significantly impressive so far.

"I am preparing for the T20 World Cup, I am working on my fitness. I should be ready whenever the opportunity presents itself (but) the team selection is not in my hands. I have been injured quite a lot in the past year," Dhawan said.

"My job is to score runs, I should be a good impactful player who can give a good start to my team. That is the role I want to play for the team."

On his competition with Rahul, Dhawan said that even as Rahul is on a 'different level', he has a knack of raising his performances in ICC tournaments.

"KL Rahul has been playing well. He is on a different level right now. I am always the same, I know my performance rises whenever I play ICC tournaments," said Dhawan.

