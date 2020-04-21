When Shane Warne threw his underwear and socks for cigarettes: Michael Clarke recalls fascinating story

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Michael Clarke recalled a fascinating story about Shane Warne's cigarette-addiction and also talked about his relationship with former coach John Buchanan.

Shane Warne's cricketing career has been quite eventful - both, on and off the pitch. While the former Australian bowler is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, he also had a fair share in controversies.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has now revealed an interesting story about how Warne preferred his pack of cigarettes over clothes and shelter during a three-day training camp.

He also talked about Warne's broken relationship with the-then coach of the side, John Buchanan.

“For someone like Warnie who loved a smoke, he pretty much told them he is not coming unless he can bring his smokes. It was World War five,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

Clarke said that Warne and Buchanan brokered a deal where the latter told him that he would have to chuck a piece of clothing for every pack of cigarettes he took.

“Warnie flicked his three pairs of undies, flicked his three pairs of socks and put six packs of darts in and off we went.

“In the middle of the bush, sleeping bag only, no cover, no shelter, on the ground and it was pitch black. All you could see was this orange light coming out of someone’s sleeping bag and it was Warnie just sucking his dart back.”

Opening up on the relationship between Warne and Buchanan, Clarke said that the frustration within the former leg-spinner went to a point where he coulnd't care about the coach anymore.

“The fact him and John didn’t get on and Warnie didn’t respect John Buchanan as a coach at all, that he thought I’m not getting told what to do from this dude," said Clarke.

“If it was Ricky Ponting there, Warnie would have found a way to either bite his tongue or he might have said something to Ricky one-on-one ... it wouldn’t have been in front of everyone. At that stage Warnie was so done with John Buchanan he didn’t care."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage