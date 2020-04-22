Sachin Tendulkar will not celebrate 47th birthday as mark of respect to COVID-19 warriors

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer and a batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, will not celebrate his birthday as a mark of respect to the COVID-19 warriors. Sachin will turn 47 on April 24.

"Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, para-medics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player told PTI on Wednesday.

Sachin had earlier last month donated a total of Rs 50 lakhs to the PM and CM Relief fund and is also involved with several other relief work initiatives.

"He has always been very uncomfortable talking about this aspect," the source said.

Numerous fan clubs are coming up with innovative tributes on social media for the iconic batsman.

One fan club will be releasing 40 rare photographs of the maestro and another will be highlighting all the social work and initiatives that the legend has undertaken in all these years.

