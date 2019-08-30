Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 'special day' at golf course

Sachin Tendulkar's love for golf is well-known and on Friday the cricket legend celebrated a "special day" in the sport as he hit his first eagle at the Willingdon Golf Course.

"Another sport, but a special day by all means! My first Eagle at Willingdon Golf Course," Tendulkar tweeted with a video which shows the master blaster rasing his arms in joy after making the eagle.

Another sport, but a special day by all means! My first Eagle at Willingdon Golf Course. ⛳🏌️‍♂️#SportPlayingNation #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/bijpEMkSL4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2019

Tendulkar also tweeted another pic with the helpers on the course. "One with the Support Staff, who rarely get appreciated. Thank you for all your efforts and making every outing a memorable one," he said.

One with the Support Staff, who rarely get appreciated.

Thank you for all your efforts and making every outing a memorable one. pic.twitter.com/nNwECCayo3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2019

Since calling it a day from cricket, Tendulkar's love for golf has forced him to take lessons from renowned Dubai-based coach Justin Parsons.

Many former cricketers including India's first World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev took to golf after retirement.