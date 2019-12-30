Rohit Sharma shares adorable pictures of his 'little Cookie Monster' Samaira on her birthday

Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Monday shared adorable pictures of her daughter Samaira on the occasion of her first birthday.

"Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world," Rohit captioned his post on Twitter as he shared four pictures of Samaira.

Having tied a knot with Ritika Sajdeh in 2015, Rohit became a proud father on December 30. Rohit was then in the middle of India's tour of Australia.

He returned to India from Down Under to attend his wife and later re-joined the squad on January 8 for the ODI series which India won by a margin of 2-1.

Meanwhile, Rohit denied Indian skipper Virat Kohli a unique hat-trick to finish 2019 as highest ODI run-getter. Rohit scored 1490 runs in the format from 28 matches at an average of 57.03 with a strike rate of 89.92, comprising seven centuries and six half-centuries. 648 of his total runs were scored in World Cup 2019 where he had pulled of a record-breaking six consecutive ODI centuries, but eventually fell 25 runs short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in a single world cup tournament.