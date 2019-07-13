Image Source : AP IMAGE 2019 World Cup: Rohit Sharma returns to India with family ahead of teammates after semi-final defeat against New Zealand

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma returned to India after Men in Blue's exit from 2019 World Cup with defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The top-scorer of 2019 World Cup has returned home ahead of his teammates as he was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. At Mumbai airport, various photographers took photos and videos of him driving his black SUV.

India faced a humiliating defeat against Kiwis at Old Trafford in Manchester in a rain-affected semi-final after topping the points table in group stage. Meanwhile, according to reports other Indian players are expected to return home on July 14 from England.

"All players have dispersed. They will assemble in London tomorrow. On 14th everyone is returning together from London. They will arrive in Mumbai," a BCCI source said.

The World Cup final is scheduled to be held on the same day between hosts England and New Zealand. England knocked out defending champions Australia on Thursday to enter World Cup final after 27 years.

Earlier, there was speculation that some Indian players will take a break after a gruelling seven weeks on the road during the World Cup.

After the World Cup exit, Rohit also took to Twitter to express his feeling after India's dismissal batting performance in the semi-final.

"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too.The support away from home was incredible.Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played (sic)," Rohit Sharma wrote on Twitter.

Even after World Cup exit, Rohit is still leading the most runs charts in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs with David Warner behind him with 647. In the final of 2019 WC, all the eyes will be on Kane Williamson and Joe Root who have a chance to go on top as they have scored 548 and 549 runs respectively in the tournament.