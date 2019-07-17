Ravi Shastri remains popular choice to continue as India's head coach: Reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kapil Dev will be the part of a three-member CAC which will take a call on India's coaching staff.

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has reinstated the three-member CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), which will be in-charge for the selection of the new head coach. Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will be the part of the CAC.

The selection and eligibility criteria for the selection of the new head coach, as well as the members of the support staff, was released by the BCCI yesterday.

According to a report from The Times of India, current head coach Ravi Shastri remains a popular choice to continue at the position. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are also expected to continue at their positions.

“It is very unlikely that he (Shastri) will not be retained. This coaching unit has done well and there has to be continuity. Even the team wants the same,” sources told The Times of India.

The report also suggests that those in the track of the developments are defensive about Shastri’s tenure, and insist that he has been impressive in his role as the coach of the side.

“Those who blame Shastri for coming in mid-way as coach forget that he was always there. It is because of the mess created in the board by certain individuals that he was so rudely and shockingly sidelined.

“Who do you think came to the Indian team’s rescue when there was nobody (in 2015)? Did anyone raise his hand during the crisis?” said the quoted source.

Team India reached no.1 spot in the Test rankings and was impressive in many bilateral ODI series, but couldn’t replicate the success at the ICC tournaments under Shastri. In the Champions Trophy 2017, India conceded a heavy defeat to Pakistan in the final, while their 2019 World Cup campaign ended in the semifinals.