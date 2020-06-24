PCB CEO fumes at Mohammad Hafeez for breaching protocols after veteran tests negative for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Hafeez

The chief executive of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has been left fumed accusing veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez of violating the protocols set by the board after the cricketers tested negative for COVID-19 a day after PCB confirmed that he had tested positive. Wasim added that Hafeez's act has left him and the board embarrassed and upset.

Hafeez is one of the ten players to have tested positive after the first round of coronavirus testing conducted by PCB on Monday.

However, on Wednesday morning Hafeez clarified on Twitter that he and his family have tested negative and even shared the medical report to back his claim.

"After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive (sic) Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe," Hafeez tweeted.

Following the tweet, PCB has been left disappointed wuth the veteran all-rounder saying that Hafeez has all the right to to take a private test, but he should have informed the board about his decision.

"I spoke to Hafeez today and I made it clear to him our disappointment at the way he had handled this entire affair," PCB CEO Khan told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel on Wednesday. "As an individual he has a right to take a private test but he should have spoken to us first because he created a problem for us."

Khan also hinted that disciplinary actions might be taken against Hafeez for breaching the protocols of the board.

"This is not the first time that Hafeez has breached our rules in the media. He doesn't have a central contract but once he was selected for the Pakistan team he has to abide by the rules and regulations for all players especially pertaining to the use of social media," he said.

"We are still looking at the matter because it has caused us a lot of problems," he added.

The 29-man Pakistan squad is slated to leave for England on Sunday for a Test and T20I series starting August.

Despite 10 COVID-19 positive cases, both the boards are confident about going ahead with the tour. While Wasim had told earlier that the tour is "very much on track", ECB's managing director Ashley Giles insisted that there is no doubt regarding the tour although he did express his concern about the cricketers who contracted the virus.

