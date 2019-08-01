Over 2000 applications received for post of Team India head coach: Reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Over 2000 applications received for the post of Team India head coach post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 2000 applications for the post of the Team India head coach, a position which is currently held by Ravi Shastri.

However, if Bangalore Mirror is to be believed, then among the 2000 applications for the post, there is a real dearth of competent challengers for Shastri.

Among big-name foreign coaches, the vastly experienced Tom Moody and Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson sent in their applications while Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput are the ones from India, who could be looked at.

The report also says that Mahela Jayawardene, who had earlier expressed his interest in the role, has not yet sent in his application while some international applicants sent their CVs through agents and the BCCI may take time to contemplate.

Former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes also applied for the role of the fielding coach, which will be up for grabs after India's tour of West Indies, where the Men in Blue will play 3 ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests.

Earlier, the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) co-member Anshuman Gaekwad said that they will go with an open mind and anybody's opinion won't be the reason behind their choice.

"The captain can say anything. It doesn't bother us. We are a committee. That's his opinion and the BCCI takes a note of it, not us," Anshuman Gaekwad told the IANS when asked about Kohli's opinion.

"It all depends on BCCI. BCCI has to give us guidelines and then we will go accordingly. He has already said yesterday (what he wants). When we chose the women's coach, we did not contact anybody. We did it on our own," he added.

"The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted," Kohli had said before India left to the US for their tour of Windies.