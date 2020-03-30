Only one Indian in Graeme Swann's all-time XI as ICC asks to pick ‘team to watch for rest of your life’

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former England cricketer Graeme Swann

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann on Monday named his all-time XI after the Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans to pick their team that they would want to watch for the rest of their lives. Swann was among the first to have replied to the post.

ICC's post read: “If you had to pick a team that you would watch for the rest of your life, what would it be?”

Swann's XI comprises five from England, three from Australia and one apiece from New Zealand, India and Pakistan.

Here is his all-time XI: Colin Milburn, Martin Crowe, Don Bradman, Mark Waugh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Botham, Alan Knott, Shane Warne, Harold Larwood, Wasim Akram and James Anderson.

1.Milburn

2.Crowe

3.Bradman

4.Mark Waugh

5.Tendulkar

6.Botham

7.Knott

8.Warne

9.Larwood

10.Akram

11.Anderson — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 29, 2020

What came as a big surprise was the exclusion of England's and arguably the world's best opener Alastair Cook was missing from the lineup. He instead whent for Milburn who played just nine Tests for England. Ian Botham will be the all-rounder and Alan Knott will be the wicketkeeper. Meawhile, Don Bradman, Steve Waugh and India's Sachin Tendulkar will form the batting core in the lineup. And, Larwood will form the pace lineup alongside Wasim Akram and James Anderosn with Sahne Warne as the lone spinner.