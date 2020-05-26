Not any more against Australia, do it versus Pakistan or West Indies: Brett Lee’s special request to Rohit

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

Over the last few years, double century has become synonymous with Indian opener Rohit Sharma. Besides having a record three double tons to his name in the ODI format one of which is now the highest individual score in the history of the format, Rohit also managed the same on his Test return. In his first five Test matches as an opener last year, which also marked his return to the format, Rohit slammed three centuries one of which is a double ton scored against South Africa at home.

In reference to this staggering record of Rohit, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee made a special request to the Indian saying, “He’ll score a lot of double hundreds hopefully. But not many more against Australia, please... Any other country, Pakistan, West Indies perfect but not against Australia,” in conversation with Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Rohit had scored his first double century against ustralia in Bangalore in 2013 with his knock of 209 which made him the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to the feat.

A year later, he took his tally a notch higher smashing a colossal 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. In reply, Sri Lanka were folded for three runs short of Rohit's knock.

Earlier, Lee had recalled his first impression of the Indian during the latter's maiden tour of Australia in 2007.

“He’s got plenty of years, a lot of cricket left in him. The first impression I got of Rohit Sharma when he came on to the scene was that he was flamboyant. He was very aggressive the way he used to bat but it was the sound of the bat, it’s the first thing that I could think of when I watched him bat. You know when people make that sound when they hit the ball from the centre of the bat, it’s a different sound,” recalled Lee.

