Nobody says 'bhai team me aaja', I've earned my place: Rishabh Pant

Image Source : BCCI India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant opened up on criticism over inconsistent performances and his place in Team India.

In the limited number of games he has played so far, Rishabh Pant has faced significant criticism over his inconsistency with the bat. While his wicketkeeping abilities have improved with time, his shot-selection has failed to inspire confidence so far.

In the recently-concluded tour to the West Indies, the young wicketkeeper-batsman faced severe backlash for his reckless strokes. In the seven international games he batted for the side on the tour (3 T20Is, 2 ODIs, 2 Tests), he scored only one half-century.

The player has now opened up on the issues in an interview with Bombay Times. Pant, who will now feature for the senior team in the three-match home T20I series against South Africa, insisted that he is learning from the experience.

"As a cricketer, I am always trying to learn. I am 21, I am learning every single day," said Pant.

"Sometimes, you need to accelerate the score. You are looking for a boundary, but it doesn’t go your way and you get out. Also, you are bound to be nervous during a World Cup match. Sometimes, pressure also helps you perform better. I always try to give my best."

The 21-year-old cricketer also added that he has earned his place in the team. On being asked if he entered the senior setup too early, Pant asserted that he doesn't believe in luck, and that his performances in the domestic games justify his spot in Team India.

"It’s good for a player to get an early break. Besides, I am not getting anything for free. I have worked hard and earned my place in the Indian cricket team.

"Nobody has gifted that to me. Koi nahi bolta ke, ‘Bhai team mein aaja’. Aisa nahi hota hai. If you don’t perform well, you won’t be selected. It’s as simple as that. Everyone has to justify their spot in the team. I don’t think about luck, I focus on working hard. If something is meant to happen, it will happen... but I don’t believe in luck."