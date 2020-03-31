Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nineteen years ago today, Sachin Tendulkar became first batsman to breach 10,000-run mark in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar is considered as the greatest cricketer to ever play the game and it's the stats, which make him the invincible. Tendulkar almost holds every record as batsman be it the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODI or most centuries in international cricket.

Exactly 19 years ago, Sachin scripted one such record which is still a milestone to reach for many batsmen. Tendulkar completed 10,000 runs in ODI cricket on March 31, 2001, against Australia in Indore. He, then, became the first batsman in world cricket to achieve the massive feat.

In the high-voltage clash, Sachin slammed 139 as India thrashed Australia by 118 runs for a memorable win.

Master Blaster took 259 innings to breach the 10k mark in ODIs. In 2018, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli broke the record with scoring 10000 runs in just 205 innings. Apart from Sachin and Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the other Indians among 14 players to score 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives and wreaked havoc globally.

Tendulkar's donation is so far the biggest contribution among India's leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths globally.