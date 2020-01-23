Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni tries to whistle with leaves during inauguration of new facilities at JSCA Stadium

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in attendance along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi launched a solar power system on Wednesday.

Dhoni and Soren inaugurated the solar power system, C3 Fitness Club, a gym and The Uptown Cafe at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium complex and were also seen whistling with leaves. Pictures of Dhoni and Soren whistling using spring onion leaves at the function soon went viral on social media.

The duo also tried out some dishes and had coffee at the resturant.

Dhoni also congratulated the Chief Minister "for his outstanding performance in the elections". The former India captain also congratulated the Chief Minister on his victory in the elections.

Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at an event at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/fHO0qAirnk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

"I hope the glory of the state spreads not only in the country but also to the entire world under his able leadership. I would like to tell the players to practise properly. Play Ranji matches and also represent India," Dhoni was quoted as saying.

"I am happy today to get the opportunity to inaugurate the facilities as chief minister. The foundation of the stadium was laid by Guruji (father Shibu Soren). This stadium is an example of the result of the work started by Guruji. On this occasion, I promise you to develop the state in the same way," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said.

Dhoni, who has been away from the game since the 2019 World Cup, is expected to return to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League. He was recently seen practicing with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy team in the nets and looked in fluent touch as well.

However, Dhoni was recently dropped from the annual contracts list released by the BCCI due to his absence from the game and it led to many people believe that he is set to retire and will no longer play for India.

Dhoni's teammate Harbhajan Singh also said that according to his information, Dhoni has played his last game for India and will no longer don the blue.

It remains to be seen what Dhoni chooses to do following the IPL, which is set to start in last week of March.