MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar part of Peter Siddle's all-time opponent XI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar with MS Dhoni

Australia fast-bowler Peter Siddle on Tuesday formed a playing XI of players he has played against and MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar are the only two Indians part of his all-time opponent XI. The team also comprises four from South Africa, three from England and two from Sri Lanka.

Siddle went in with three left-handed top-order batters with Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith as openers. "Two lefties... obviously great players... very good captains in their own rights. But yeah, otherwise tough opponents whenever we came up against them," Siddle said in the video uploaded on cricket.com.au.

"Kumar Sangakkara at No.3. He is not the wicket-keeper of the side and that is why he is batting at three."

Siddle then picked Indian cricket icon Tendulkar at No.4 and South Africa's Mr. 360 at No.5. South African Jacques Kallis was named as the designated all-rounder of Siddle's team.

"I nearly forgot to put this man in the team but Jacques Kallis comes in at No.6. If you are a bowler you will be very happy with his stats. If you are a batter you will still be very happy with his stats. He has got almost same number of wickets as Brett Lee," Siddle said.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the second Indian in the line-up and he is also the man behind the stumps.

England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad form a frightening pace attack along with South Africa speedster Dale Steyn. Sri Lanka spin great Rangana Herath is the lone spinner in the side.

Siddle picked England World Cup winning hero Ben Stokes as the 12th man of this unbelievable team.

Siddle XI: Alastair Cook, Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Rangana Herath, James Anderson.

