MS Dhoni not contemplating retirement, determined to play IPL: Manager Mihir Diwakar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File image of MS Dhoni

Retirement speculations about Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni have always been on a high, ever since his last international appearance, almost a year back. But his manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar has clarified that such has not been on his mind and that he is determined to play the Indian Premier League.

Talking to PTI on Tuesday, Diwakar said, "Being friends, we don't talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he's not all thinking about retirement.

"He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down," he pointed out.

"He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy," he concluded.

Dhoni last played for India in their World Cup 2019 semifinal exit against New Zealand and since then made himself available for none of the limited-overs series that the Men in Blue played, home or away. Although he did make it to the headlines before every team selection.

Dhoni, however, did look to return for the IPL as he had begun practising at the Chapuk for the 13th edition before it was indefintely postponed by BCCI owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

