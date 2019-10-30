Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Two years isn't enough: Michael Vaughan unimpressed with Shakib Al Hasan ban

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not happy with International Cricket Council's [ICC] decision to ban Shakib Al Hasan for just two years after he failed to report approaches from bookies thrice.

Shakib on Tuesday was handed a ban of two years for not informing the ICC about the approaches made to him but one of which was reduced and he now faces one-year away from international cricket.

But, Vaughan feels that the ban should have been longer because players know what to do in such instances and failure to do so shouldn't be entertained.

"No sympathy what’s so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what’s so ever ... In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn’t enough ... Should have been longer," Vaughan tweeted.

No sympathy what’s so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what’s so ever ... In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn’t enough ... Should have been longer ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2019

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja also took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the ICC's decision to suspend one year of his ban.

"So Shakib Al Hasan’s ban has a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: if you disregard the game and try to become bigger than the game by sidetracking the laid rules and protocols then be ready for a fantastic fall! Sad," Raja tweeted.

So Shakib Al Hasan’s ban has a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: if you disregard the game and try to become bigger than the game by sidetracking the laid rules and protocols then be ready for a fantastic fall! Sad. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 29, 2019

The news of Shakib being banned broke on Tuesday and he will now miss Bangladesh's tour of India as well.

The all-rounder however accepted the charges and said that he accepted the charges on him and hoped for support going forward.

"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," said Shakib, who is also Bangladesh's Twenty20 captain.

"Those who have supported me over the years I hope they, the fans, Bangladesh Cricket Board, the government, the journalists will continue to support me in my bad and good time," said Shakib after his ban was announced.

"If you continue your support, I am hopeful I will come back to cricket soon. I will be stronger and will perform my responsibilities with more sincerity," Shakib said.

The 32-year-old's ban also meant that he had to step down from Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Cricket Committee.

"We are sorry to lose Shakib from the committee, where he has made a great contribution over the last couple of years. As guardians of the spirit of cricket we support his resignation and believe this was the right decision," Mike Gatting, Chairman of the World Cricket committee said in an official statement.