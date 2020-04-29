Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Michael Hussey omits Dhoni, picks Kohli and 2 other Indian legends in his 'Best Enemies XI' in Tests

Legendary Australian cricketer Mike Hussey on Wednesday chose the Indian trio of destructive former opener Virender Sehwag, the great Sachin Tendulkar and current skipper, Virat Kohli, in his 'Best Enemies XI' in Test cricket. While the southpaw left out his former Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni from the elite list

Hussey, who was one of the strongest pillars for the Australian team in from 2005 to 2013, picked the Best XI of opponents he has played against in Test cricket on "The Unplayable Podcast".

The southpaw named Sehwag, known for his explosive batting, and former South African captain Graeme Smith as openers in the strong batting line-up which also comprises the likes of Brian Lara, Tendulkar, Kohli, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara.

Hussey picked Tendulkar and Kohli to bat at number four and five respectively. He said it was not easy to leave out Dhoni from the XI as he was confused between him, Kumar Sangakkara and AB de Villiers.

Hussey claimed that the former Sri Lanka skipper was a better player in the longest format while AB and Dhoni had more impact in T20Is and ODIs.

"I wrestled with this one between Kumar Sangakkara, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. But I think the latter two have got more impact in the shorter formats T20s and ODI."

"Sangakkara had immense impact in Test cricket," Hussey said.

South Africans Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, English pacer James Anderson and spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan made for the bowling attack.

Hussey also revealed his experience of facing former legends like Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Brett Lee in the nets as he claimed that it was brutal and he cherishes it.

"It was brutal. If you can get through your net sessions unscathed you know you can get through anything in Test cricket."

"That was real strength of the Australian team when I was playing," he added.

Hussey, was part of a dominant Australian side, and the southpaw, believes "high-quality training" was the reason behind the team's success.

"Seeing the current team train now, the high-quality training probably sets up apart from the other countries certainly the West Indies. Have seen a couple of their training session and they are much more relaxed."

"I think that has played an important part in Australia's success in the past."

Michael Hussey's 'Best of Enemies' XI: Virender Sehwag, Graeme Smith, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, James Anderson, Muttiah Muralitharan.

(With PTI Inputs)

