Image Source : TWITTE- VIDEOGRAB Martin Guptill's 'Hindi' cuss word for Yuzvendra Chahal leaves Rohit Sharma in splits

Team India beat New Zealand by 7-wicket win to take 2-0 lead in five-match series in Auckland on Sunday. In a one-sided match, Indian bowlers restricted the hosts to 132/5 in first innings and then chased down the target in 17.3 overs. In-form opener KL Rahul slammed unbeaten 57 runs, while the hero of the first T20I- Shreyas Iyer played a knock of 44 runs.

After the match, a hilarious incident happened in the ground where Kiwi opener Martin Guptill was in lead position. Guptill was having a conversation with Indian opener Rohit Sharma and suddenly Yuzvendra Chahal came up with the mic to interrupt them as the Kiwi opener called him g***u.

The hilarious banter of Guptill left Rohit in splits, while Chahal was in shock and tell Guptill that the mic is open.

After the match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said they were 15-20 runs short of a competitive total.

"It was a tough day and the wicket was quite different from the first game. As a batting unit, we needed probably another 15-20 runs more for a competitive total. Credit to the Indian bowlers for the way they restricted us, credit to the Indian side that put us under pressure and outplayed us in all the departments," he said.

New Zealand managed to put some early pressure on India in the chase with the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the first five overs. But K.L. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer came in and took the game away from them.

"Even if we had 130 on the board on a small ground, we knew we had to take early wickets. I think with the spinners, we were able to take the game to a point where something had to give. They showed the experience and took the game deeper, they were clinical," he added.