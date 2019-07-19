Martin Guptill reveals the moment when he realised that New Zealand might not win the World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Martin Guptill opens up on when he realised that New Zealand might not win the World Cup

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was perhaps one of the reasons behind the Black Caps edging India and moving to the 2019 World Cup final and on July 14, he again had the chance to win it for his side but that day he fell short by a run.

Chasing 16 runs to win the Super Over, Guptill had to get two runs from the final ball of the match but Jason Roy's throw from mid-wicket was accurate and that left him little time to return for the second as Jos Buttler whipped off the bails and England won their maiden World Cup at Lord's.

"Up until the third ball we were right in the box seat. And then it wasn't to be, but that's just the way cricket goes, as players. It was one hell of a final," Guptill told Sky Sports ahead of his debut for Worcestershire Rapids in the Vitality Blast.

"I didn't really know where the ball was, I just put the head down and just started running. It was a good throw and I dived from about halfway, and just come up a little bit short," Guptill added.

However, that was not the time the 32-year-old felt it was slipping away. His throw during the fourth ball of the last over of the English innings, when his throw richochet of Ben Stokes's bat and went for four overthrows -- thus, giving England a total of 6 runs and the equation now read 3 off 2 balls.

"I guess it was the throw that I threw in from the boundary and hit the back of Stokes' bat, and trickled off for four," he said. "You know when that sort of thing happens, from a throw from the boundary, it tends not to go your way," the opener said.

However, the loss was disappointing but Guptill said that the boys partied hard after the game because it was one hell of a game and it called for a celebration.

"We actually had quite a good party," he added. "I mean, obviously it was quite a sombre mood for a while but then we realised we were part of one of the greatest games in cricket history, so we got over it fairly quickly. We had a good time together because we're not going to be together as a group like that for a while yet," the 32-year-old said.

Guptill also acknowledged the massive support the New Zealand team received for their show in the World Cup.

"You know, the support that we had from back home and even around here, and what you see on social media, everyone just loved the game, whether they were cricket watchers or not. Everyone was all over the game and they loved it and it was just a shame for us about the result," he said.