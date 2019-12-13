Mark Boucher set to be interim coach of South Africa

Image Source : TWITTER Mark Boucher

Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is set to be the interim coach of the South Africa cricket team, which is going through one of its toughest phases both on and off the field.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo: "Boucher will be unveiled as South Africa's interim coach by acting director of cricket Graeme Smith on Saturday."

Current interim team director Enoch Nkwe is expected to stay on and work with Boucher.

According to the website, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis in all likelihood will be named batting coach in the near future.