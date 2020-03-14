Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
Maharashtra Cricket Association postpones all matches till March 31

MCA has decided to postpone all matches till March 31 amid the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

Mumbai Published on: March 14, 2020 12:48 IST
Image Source : MCA

In view of the coronavirus situation in Maharastra, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to suspend all its matches till March 31.

"Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postpone all its cricket matches, which were scheduled to be played between 14th March and 31st March 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation," an apex council member of the city's cricket body said.

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, several sporting events have either been called off or postponed.

