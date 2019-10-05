India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score: Ashwin removes Maharaj early

Image Source : AP India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: Day 4 updates from Vizag

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and South Africa from Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium. India will aim to wrap the South African innings up quickly after a R Ashwin fifer speeded things up in the last session of day three. Following centuries from Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock , SA did manage to cut the deficit by a big margin but they remain 117 runs behind India's total still. South Africa, on the other hand, will hope their tail wags and takes them as closer to India's total as possible. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Visakhapatnam here at indiatvnews.com.

10.06 IST: Ashwin to Muthusamy, FOUR! Driven through covers for a boundary. He is frustrating the Indians right now.



10.01 IST: Jadeja into the attack now.



10.00 IST: Ishant to Rabada, FOUR! Strays down the leg and Rabada clips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. They trail by just 100 now.



09.56 IST: Ishant Sharma replaces Shami in the attack.



09.53 IST: Ashwin to Maharaj, OUT! He gets his man. Flighted delivery and Maharaj comes down the track and looks to clear the fence but holes out to Mayank at long-on. Ashwin has his sixth. SA 396/9 from 123.3 overs



09.50 IST: South Africa have come out and played their bowling well so far. Both Maharaj and Muthusamy have handled Shami and Ashwin well so far.



09.39 IST: Shami to Maharaj, FOUR! Cut away and first boundary of the day.



09.35 IST: Ashwin to bowl from the other end



09.34 IST: A bright start from Shami. Inswingers, outswingers and beating the bat on more than one occasion. Maiden to begin with.



09.29 IST: The players are making their way into the ground. Mohammed Shami will start for India. Maharaj on strike for South Africa. Here we go!



09.11 IST: PITCH REPORT: The cracks have opened up further and it will spin and batting won't be easy as the match goes on further. For India, it will be all about quick runs and then put SA in again and get 10 wickets.



It may be my best hundred I have had for South Africa: Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar was among the South African batsmen who had a disastrous tour of India four years ago.

To stay away from cricket was very tough: Ravichandran Ashwin



The 33-year-old, who has been playing only one format for India since July 2017, last played the Adelaide Test from December 6 to 10, the first of the four on the tour of Australia.



08.30 IST: Weather:

It's 28 degrees Celcius now in Vizag with cloudy skies. However, as the day progresses, showers are expected to lash down but who knows? Much like yesterday, the rain gods may decide to show some respite.

A brief preview: Dean Elgar (160) and Quinton de Kock (111) scored centuries on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, but R. Ashwin finished with his 27th fifer to bring the hosts right back into the game on Friday. At stumps, South Africa's score read 385/8 with Senuran Muthusamy (12) and Keshav Maharaj (3) at the crease. The Proteas still trail by 117 runs with just two wickets in the bag. [Read full preview here]