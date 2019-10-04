Stream Live Cricket, India vs South Africa 1st Test: Watch IND vs SA live cricket match online on Hotstar

Stream Live Cricket, India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3

Mayank Agarwal showed an insatiable appetite for runs, converting his maiden Test hundred into a brilliant double before the Indian spinners tightened the noose around the exhausted South Africans on the second day of the series opener on Thursday. Playing his first Test in India, Agarwal showed remarkable concentration and endurance for his monumental 215 off 371 balls that allowed the hosts to declare their first innings at 502 for seven in 136 overs. In response, South Africa were staring down the barrel at close of play, losing Aiden Markram (5), Theunis de Bruyn (4) and nightwatchman Dane Piedt (0) under floodlights to be 39 for three for in 20 overs, trailing India by 463 runs. ( Live Match Scorecard

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st Test Day 3 from Visakhapatnam

When is India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 will be played on October 4 (Friday).

Where is India vs South Africa 1st Test being played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 is being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live Online?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

What are the Playing XI for India vs South Africa 1st Test?

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada