Friday, January 17, 2020
     
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Kohli and co. eye comeback in Rajkot

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Get ball by ball updates from the second IND vs AUS ODI from Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot.

New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2020 12:13 IST
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Kohli and co. eye comeback in Rajkot

IND vs AUS Live: After a crushing defeat in the first ODI in Mumbai, Team India will be eyeing a strong comeback in the series when they take on Australia in the second match in Rajkot. The hosts faced a 10-wicket loss at the Wankhede Stadium, courtesy centuries from David Warner and Aaron Finch. India's experiment with the middle-order failed to reap rewards, as captain Virat Kohli's move to come at number 4 hugely backfired in the game. The host side will be without the services of first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who is ruled out with a concussion injury. While KL Rahul is expected to take on the wicketkeeping gloves, Andhra Pradesh's KS Bharat has been called as a back-up. Here, you can get the ball to ball updates from the second IND vs AUS ODI at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. LIVE STREAMING | LIVE SCORECARD

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss at 1 PM

Brief Preview: Skipper Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the lung-opener as India take on a resolute Australia in the must-win second ODI here on Friday. India go into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener at Mumbai, courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, who hit unbeaten hundreds. [FULL PREVIEW]

