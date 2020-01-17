India vs Australia: KS Bharat added to India squad as cover for Rishabh Pant

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KS BHARAT Andhra Pradesh KS Bharat has been added to the Indian squad as cover for the injured wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Andhra Pradesh's wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has been called as back-up in the Indian squad after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the second ODI with a concussion injury. Pant was struck on the helmet during the first ODI in Mumbai.

According to a report from Mumbai Mirror, Bharat was called late after it emerged that Pant will not travel with the Indian team to Rajkot. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will be a back-up for KL Rahul, and there is little chance he will feature in the second ODI.

Bharat was earlier called as cover for Wriddhiman Saha ahead of the country's first-ever Day/Night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh in November last year. Rishabh Pant was released from the side prior to Bharat's call-up.

This is the Hyderabad wicketkeeper's first call-up in the limited-overs format.

Sanju Samson had been India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the T20Is throughout the side's home season. He played his first game of the current home season against Sri Lanka earlier this month, but failed to shine as he was dismissed on 6.

Samson didn't find a place in the T20I squad for the tour to New Zealand later this month.

While Bharat impressed with his performances for India A on its tour to West Indies last year, he averages 28.14 in 51 List A matches, with three centuries and five half-centuries.

India are trailing the three-match series 1-0, having lost the first ODI in Mumbai by 10 wickets.