Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Match: Watch IND vs AUS live online on Hotstar

Australia tour of India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India VS Australia IND VS AUS

Live Streaming, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Watch IND vs AUS live cricket match online on Hotstar

India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday in a do-or-die fixture to keep the series alive. After a 10-wicket thumping in the first game at the Wankhede, India will be looking to come back stronger and make a statement against a confident Australia side. Nothing clicked for the hosts on Tuesday while everything worked out fine for the visitors in Mumbai. Kohli's decision to come at No.4 could well change again and he could return to No.3 while playing an extra bowler will also be on the agenda for the hosts. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood could return to the XI after gaining fitness in Rajkot. Follow all the live updates and scores here at IndiaTV.com of the IND-AUS game live from Rajkot.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI? will be played on January 17 (Friday).

When will India vs Australia 2nd ODI? match start?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

Where is India vs Australia 2nd ODI match being played?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI is being played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Where can you watch online India vs Australia 2nd ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Patrick Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschange, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner and Adam Zampa.