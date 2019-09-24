Live Cricket Streaming, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Tri-Series Final: Watch BAN vs AFG live on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER Live Cricket Streaming, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Tri-Series final: Full details on when and where to watch BAN vs AFG live on Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the final of the T20I Tri-Series on Tuesday. Even as Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah and Mohammad Saifuddin have all been impressive for the hosts, they can't let their guard down against Afghanistan who have given them enough pains in the past few weeks. Afghanistan face an injury-scare as Rashid Khan is doubtful for the game, but the side still has enough firepower in the form of Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fareed Ahmad. After clinching their T20I record for most consecutive victories, Afghanistan faced two successive defeats to Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and will aim to make amends. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will eye to prevent another upset on home soil. Here, you can find the full when and where to watch details on BAN vs AFGH live cricket streaming. Watch BAN vs AFG on Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final will be played on September 24 (Tuesday).

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final being played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final is being played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

Where can you watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final Live?

You can watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final live cricket streaming match on Hotstar

Where can you watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final on , Star Sports Select HD and Star Sports Select HD 2.

What are the squads for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tri-Series Final?

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasin Arafat Mishu, Nazmul Hossain, Aminul Islam.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan (vc), Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Fazal Niazai, Shafiqullah (wk), Shahidullah, Najeeb Tarakai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai