Live Streaming Cricket, South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI: Watch SA vs AUS on SonyLIV and Sony SIX

Australia vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 1st ODI

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl. After a victory in the T20I series, visitors Australia will aim to continue their winning run when they take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series, which begins on Saturday. Aaron Finch 's Australia take on the home side at the Boland Park in Paarl. David Warner and Steve Smith , who return to South Africa for the first time since the infamous ball-tampering scandal, performed impressively and played a key role in Australia's T20I series win. Warner shined for the Aussies with the bat in the final T20I, which was also the decider in the series. He scored 57 off 37 deliveries, leading the charge in Australia's 95-run victory. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Australia vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 1st ODI. You can watch South Africa vs Australia live streaming, SA vs AUS ODI live, on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w/c), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood