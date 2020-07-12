LIVE | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 5: Live score and updates from Southampton

Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
LIVE | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 5: Here you can get live cricket score and updates of ENG vs WI 1st Test match from The Rose Bowl Southampton.

New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2020 13:43 IST
LIVE | England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 5: Hello and welcome to the live updates of England vs West Indies 1st Test Day 5, live from Southampton. The final of the opening Test is going towards a draw with England ending Day 4 on 284/8. Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph tipped the scales in favour of the West Indies in the last session of a topsy-turvy Day 4 of their first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. England, who were 168/3 at Tea were reduced to 284/8 in the final session with a lead of 170 runs at the end of the day. England captain Ben Stokes (46) and Zak Crawley (46) came out for the third session with the intention of increasing England's scoring rate. The pair succeeded in keeping the hosts on top for much of the first half of the third session with a 98-run partnership for the.

