Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @SHIKHARDOFFICIAL Like father, like son: Zorawar looks Shikhar Dhawan's carbon copy in viral Instagram post

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is spending quality time with his family in the lockdown period. The southpaw, who is very active on social media, shared a collage on his Instagram account on Thursday. The image went viral instantly as in the collage, Dhawan posted his childhood picture in the lower half and his son's Zoravar photo in the upper. The photo proved that the genetic things work in Dhawan and Zorawar's case as they almost look carbon copy of each other in the image.

Dhawan in his witty way captioned the post: "The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

With all cricketing activities on hold, due to coronavirus outbreak, Dhawan is entertaining his fans with his social media posts.

Earlier, Dhawan posted a video on his Instagram account, in which he was seen dancing with his son on a popular Bollywood track "Daddy Cool".

"Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," the left-handed opener captioned the video.

With the nation-wide lockdown in place due to COVID-19 pandemic, Dhawan has been keeping himself busy with all kinds of different activities at home. He has been sharing all kinds of videos like that of washing clothes to playing and training with his kids to dancing with his wife Ayesha.

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would have been currently involved in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which now stands "indefinitely suspended" due to coronavirus pandemic.

