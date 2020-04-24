Last ball, 4 required in WT20 final, David Warner asks Bhuvneshwar's plan for him; Pacer gives savage reply

Image Source : IPL Bhuvneshwar Kumar and David Warner

Australia opener David Warner on Friday asked for his Indian Premier League teammate, Bhuvesnhwar Kumar's plan for him given that the Aussie is on strike in the World T20 final at the MCG with four runs left on the board. And the Indian pacer came up with a savage reply.

During their Live Instagram chat for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner asked, "If Bhuvi was bowling to me in the last over of the World T20 final at the MCG...what would you bowl if I needed four runs of the last ball?"

Warner reckons that Bhuvneshwar would go with the knuckleball variation because the boundaries are big at the MCG. It is then that the Indian pacer came up with a savage reply and Warner burst into laughter.

"I'm thinking, knuckleball, into the wicket because it is the MCG and big boundaries," said Warner

Bhuvneshwar replied, "First thing, I don't think I have to bowl to you in the last over because I will get you out in the first few overs."

Not revealing much of his plan, Bhuvneshwar said that the planning will depend on the situation and that he will have two or three options ready.

"But as you said, the side boundaries are pretty big and I want you to hit in the side boundaries. So probably a knuckleball. Bouncer could also be an option because again the boundaries are big. So it won't be just one option, there will be two or three and we will see which one works out," Bhuvi added.

Warner then poked fun at Bhuvi saying that, "Okay, so I'm just going to write it down and text Virat (Kohli) as well."

"Just tell him I didn't tell you what I'm going to bowl," replied Bhuvneshwar.

The two were slated to play in the IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the coronavirus pandemic has urged BCCI to postpone the 13th season indefinitely until further notice. The board is now in search of a safe window later this year with reports emerging that World T20, slated to be held in October in Australia, might be postponed until the start of next year, leaving an October-November window for IPL 2020.

