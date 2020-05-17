Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/BCCI.TV KP can't go after Kohli because he's 'the big man': Kesrick Williams reacts to Pietersen's old tweet

West Indies medium-pacer Kesrick Williams came into the limelight last year when Virat Kohli imitated his own celebration after hitting him all over the park. The battle went big in that series and Williams was expected to be bought in 2020 auction of Indian Premier League, which held few days after the series.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar then claimed on Twitter that Williams should be the one player to watch out for franchises. To which former England captain Kevin Pietersen replied: "Completely disagree. He’s not good enough! He has nothing special apart from his celebration."

Completely disagree. He’s not good enough! He has nothing special apart from his celebration... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 15, 2019

Recently, Williams talked about Pietersen's infamous tweet and said that the former England batsman wanted a reason to be in the limelight.

“KP likes the spotlight. Nothing wrong with liking the spotlight but it is the way how you get the spotlight. At that point, nobody spoke to KP. He was not important. KP was off the map and KP just wanted a reason to be on the map,” he told International Cricket Network 360.

Williams believes that Pietersen didn't rap Virat Kohli at that time because he was the big man.

“Okay ‘here we go - Kohli and Kesrick saga. I can’t rap Kohli because Kohli is the big man. Let me just go after this guy who isn’t as big as Kohli. Who just start playing, who just started making a name for himself. Let me hit on Kesrick, let me see if he replies. Then we start something on Twitter, and then I get back into spotlight because right now Kesrick is in the spotlight, because he has something going on with India captain. I am going to jump on that’. That’s what KP did,” he added.

However, Williams said if he meets Pietersen now he will greet the legend with respect and won't fake it.

“When he did it, I didn’t say much. If I see KP right now, I would say ‘Hi legend, pleasure to meet you, man. I won’t fake it, I would mean it,” he said.

“I would never disrespect KP. Sometimes you have to choose your battles, and I would never get into battle with KP,” Williams concluded.

