Kevin Pietersen pulls MS Dhoni's leg, Chennai Super Kings comes up with savage response

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been significantly active on his official social media profiles over the past few weeks. Pietersen has been conducting Instagram live sessions with fellow cricketers, as well as interacting with fans as the cricket action has come to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, the former English batsman decided to pull MS Dhoni's leg on his Twitter profile, after which Chennai Super Kings decided to get into banter with a cheeky reply.

"Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!" Pietersen wrote, while posting a picture of a moment in the match between India and England in 2008.

In reply, CSK tweeted an image of MS Dhoni successfully stumping Pietersen in another match between India and England, writing "But sometimes you don't need fielders!" said CSK.

Pietersen is among the most successful non-Indian batsmen in ODI cricket in India. He has scored 967 in 28 matches and is second only to Ricky Ponting (1091 runs in 25 matches) in terms of highest career runs in India in the 50-over format.

Pietersen would have been in India currently as part of the commentary team for IPL 2020 had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic forcing the postponement of the tournament, as has been the case with almost all sports events around the world including the Tokyo Olympics.

The IPL was initially moved from March 29 to April 15. After the lockdown in India was extended to May 3, the IPL got postponed without any fresh date being announced.

