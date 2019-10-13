Keshav Maharaj ruled out of 3rd Test vs India with shoulder injury, George Linde named as replacement

Sunday, October 13, 2019
     
Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the third and final Test match against India owing to a shoulder injury that he incurred during the second Test in Pune

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2019 17:26 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

Keshav Maharaj in action against India in 2nd Test in Pune

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the third and final Test match against India owing to a shoulder injury that he incurred during the second Test in Pune. Left-arm spinner George Linde has been announced as the replacement for Mahara for the final Test slated to be played in Ranchi starting October 19. 

The spinner incurred the injury on day two of the second Test while fielding. "A re-assessment ahead of the start of play this morning along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit in time to play in the final Test match," a release from Cricket South Africa stated on Sunday (October 13), just minutes after the conclusion of the second Test. India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs -- their biggest win against Proteas in Tests. 

More to follow...

