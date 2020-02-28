Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kagiso Rabada ruled out of four weeks; will miss three-match ODI series against India

South Africa leading pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of upcoming ODI series against Australia and subsequent India tour which consist of three matches of 50-over format. Rabada suffered a groin injury and no replacement has been announced yet by Cricket South Africa.

Cricket South Africa took to Twitter to share the news and wrote: "#BreakingNews Proteas paceman, Kagiso Rabada has sustained a groin strain & will take no further part in the Australia tour to South Africa & has been further ruled out of the team’s subsequent tour to India starting early next month. No replacement has been named as yet."

Rabada got injured during three-match T20I series against Australia where the hosts lost 1-2 on Wednesday. According to Cricket South Africa, it will take him four weeks to heal.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma has been cleared to take part in the ODI series against Australia starting from February 29.

After the Australia series, the Proteas will tour to India to play three-match ODI series which will begin on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.