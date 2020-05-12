Jofra Archer calls for crowd noise through speakers during England matches behind closed doors

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Jofra Archer during Ashes 2019

With sports organisations, boards, clubs and teams being financially affected owing to the coronavirus lockdown, many are contemplating the idea of playing matches behind closed doors with Bundesliga all set to become the first tournament to resume action since lockdown. While many have disagreed with the notion, some are ready to embrace the idea in a bid to begin sporting activities. And on Tuesday, England fast bowler Jofra Archer came up with a unique solution.

England cricketers hope to resume training by end of this month with an eye on a potential return on July 8 for the Test series against West Indies. And they are followed by Tests and T20Is scheduled against Pakistan, a series against Ireland and Australia, albeit all inside closed stadiums.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Archer suggested that crowd noises should be played through speakers when international action resumes behind closed doors in a bid to compensate for the no spectators at the stadium.

He reckons that noise of crowd is "one of those things you don't realise how much you need until it's gone", and playing the noise through speakers could help "make it as normal as possible".

"Playing in complete silence will take some getting used to, I would imagine," he said, "so I think it might be useful to play some music, some simulations of a crowd, something to create an atmosphere.

"The best solution, if we do have to play behind closed doors, might be to have cheers and clapping when someone hits the ball for four or a wicket falls. These are the little things that will make it as normal as possible even though it won't be a normal occasion."

Archer also spoke about his injured elbow that had ruled him out of the South Africa tour. He revealed it he now "feels fine" but would "have to bowl seriously to really find out".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage