Unbelievable! Joe Denly drops an absolute sitter against New Zealand | Watch

Image Source : AP Joe Denly dropped Kane Williamson on 62 during the final day of the second Test at Hamilton.

Centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured a draw in the second Test between New Zealand and England, with the former clinching the series 1-0. However, England missed a big opportunity to make a comeback in the game on the final day of the game. With a lead of only 53 runs for New Zealand, England's Joe Denly dropped Kane Williamson on 62.

The English team could hardly believe what they had seen when Denly dropped a significantly easy catch, and Jofra Archer couldn't help but put out a smile in disbelief.

Williamson eventually remained unbeaten on 104 until rain stopped the play during the second session.

Watch:

New Zealand had won the first Test by an innings and 65 runs. In the second game, England captain Joe Root made a remarkable comeback after significant struggles with the bat, as he scored a double-century - his first outside home.

However, persistent rains at Hamilton, combined with missed opportunity on the final day denied the visitors a chance to go for the win.

While New Zealand returns to action on December 12 as they take on Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the three-match Test series, England will tour South Africa later this month, as they begin their four-match Test series on December 26 in Centurion.