'All of my cricket has been self-taught': Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his bowling action

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In a conversation with Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock, Jasprit Bumrah opened up on his unusual bowling action.

Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action has been significantly discussed among the cricketing circles over time. Widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in cricket at present, Bumrah opened up on his unusual bowling stride and action during a conversation with Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock.

Bumrah revealed that he was never formally coached during his childhood, which allowed him the freedom to bowl whichever way he wanted to.

"I've never been coached a lot (in my formative years). I never went to professional camps. All of my cricket has been self-taught. Everything that I've learned is through television and watching videos," Bumrah said during ICC's show 'Inside Out'.

"So I don't know how this action developed. There's no proper reasoning. There are always some people doubting if we should change the action, but I have never listened to them quite a lot. I kept on working on my strengths and had the belief that it could work."

When Pollock asked the reason behind his reasonably short run-up in his delivery stride, Bumrah revealed that he never had a large space to practice in during his childhood. (ALSO READ: Hardik and Natasa to become parents, cricketer shares picture)

"There's no particular bowler (who I copied). We didn't have a lot of space when I used to play at the backyard in childhood. So this was the longest run-up I could have at the backyard," said Bumrah.

"I tried the longer run-up as well but nothing changed. The speed was still the same. So I thought why should I run that much!"

Bumrah made a return to cricket earlier this year after the entirety of India's home season post-2019 World Cup with stress fracture. The fast bowler appeared in India's home series against Sri Lanka and Australia earlier this year, and played in all the three formats in the tour to New Zealand.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage