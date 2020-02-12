IPL 2020: After Chahal, AB de Villiers also confused by RCB's social media activities

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: After Chahal, AB de Villiers also confused by RCB's recent social media activities

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday shocked everyone by removing their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts. The activity raised various eyebrows as they also changed their Twitter handle to just ‘Royal Challengers'.

Former South African player AB de Villiers, who is a mainstay in RCB franchise from the fourth season of the Indian Premier League, reacted on the social media activities of the team and took to Twitter to clear his confusion.

"Folks at @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it's just a strategy break. ????" de Villiers wrote.

He is not the first player show the concern over it as earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal was shocked by this development and he had written: "Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?"

While, on Instagram, RCB social media account delete all the post from past and is currently displaying 0 photos with the new name ‘Royal Challengers'

The RCB, meanwhile, announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry on Tuesday.

The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.