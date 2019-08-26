India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli explains decision to exclude Ashwin, Rohit from 1st Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hanuma Vihari was preferred over Rohit Sharma, while Ravichandran Ashwin also sat out as Ravindra Jadeja played in the 1st Test, and Indian captain Virat Kohli explained the rationale behind the decisions.

Captain Virat Kohli is well aware that India's playing XIs in Test matches are a subject of intense debate but insists that all decisions are taken keeping in mind the "best interests of the team".

India thrashed West Indies by 318 runs in their inaugural World Test Championship encounter but at the onset, there was a debate on the omission of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar termed his exclusion as "astonishing".

But the lone specialist spinner Ravindra Jadeja did his bit, scoring a timely half-century in the first innings along with a couple of wickets vindicating Kohli's decision.

"We have a group discussion and then we decide what's best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it's in the interest of the team," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli's preference for the young Hanuma Vihari over limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also worked wonderfully with the Andhra Pradesh-player scoring 93 in the second innings after looking good during a 32 in the first essay.

"Vihari got a nod because combination is important. He's an effective part-time bowler and helps us when we need to catch up with the over-rate."