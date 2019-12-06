IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma stands a chance to break Virat Kohli's 3-year domination in international cricket

Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

After earning accolades following their stunning and unbeaten run in Test cricket, Team India resume their preparation for World T20 2020 with a series at home against West Indies. They had whitewashed the Windies side in their backyard in August this year and will now look to emulate the same in front of the home crowd in the three-match series beginning Friday (December 6). And besides the preparations and happy headaches, skipper Virat Kohli, who will be returning to the game after a break last month, will be aiming to keep his domination intact in world cricket.

Kohli finished as the highest run-getter across formats in 2016, 2017 and 2018, scoring 2595 runs in 37 matches, 2818 runs in 46 games, and 2735 runs in 37 matches, respectively. In fact, his last two tallies stands in the top-five of most runs in international cricket. Kohli is also the only cricketer to appear three times on the top-10 list.

In 2019, Kohli has amassed 2183 runs in 38 matches which is also the highest in year. But teammate Rohit Sharma stands a chance to break his stellar run. He stands second with 2090 runs in 41 games. With six more games to go for India -- three T20Is and three ODIs -- Rohit might end 2019 as the highest run-getter in the calendar year.

Besides, Rohit will also be looking to maintain his top spot in the top run-getter list for T20Is. With 2539 runs in 101 matches, Rohit stands 89 runs clear of the Indian skipper.