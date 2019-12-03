Exclusive | Lot to learn from Virat Kohli on and off the field: Deepak Chahar

Image Source : AP Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar was all of praise for team skipper Virat Kohli, his batting prowess, his captaincy before mentioning that there is a lot to learn from him both on and off the field. Chahar also talked about his preparations for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies at home starting December 6 in Hyderabad, and about the visiting team as well.

"It is fun playing alongside him (Kohli), and you can draw a lot of positive energy from him as he is a very energetic player. He is also a very friendly person. Not once did I feel that I was talking to such a big player or the skipper of the Indian team. He also trusts bowlers with their fielding setup. And individually, he is one of the best batsmen and there is a lot to learn from him on and off the field. He leads a very disciplined life off the field which is truly inspiring," said Chahar in an exclusive interview with India TV.

Chahar made his international debut against India in the T20I format last summer in England. He has taken 14 wickets in the seven appearances he has had since then, which includes that stunning hat-trick he bagged against Bangladesh earlier last month en route to India's best T20I figures of 6/7.

Talking about his preparation for the impending series at home, Chahar said, "I have worked really hard to bag the Indian spot and a good performance is always a morale booster. But now I have to keep getting better. And to get better I have to evolve as a bowler and bring something new to the table."

This will be the second time that India will face West Indies in a T20I series. The two were engaged in a three-match series wherein the opener was played in Florida and the remaining two in West Indies. Team India whitewashed the former T20I champions. Chahar played only one match in the series and returned with figures of 3 for 4.

"West Indies players are good in T20 format. They play the format all through the year and hence have a better sense of the game. I am looking forward to a good contest. I will also get to learn a lot from the series," he said.