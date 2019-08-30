India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma one wicket away from surpassing Kapil Dev for huge feat

Image Source : AP Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was brilliant in the first Test where he took 8 wickets, and he now remains only one away to surpass the legendary Kapil Dev for a big feat.

Ishant Sharma was the star of the first innings of the first Test between India and West Indies, where he took a five-wicket haul to put India in a strong position. In the second innings, the pacer aided Bumrah impressively as he scalped three wickets.

And going by his form, it is very likely that Ishant will surpass former Indian captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev when India meet West Indies for the second and final Test at Kingston in Jamaica.

The Indian pacer is currently tied with Kapil Dev for the second-most number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler outside Asia. Both have taken 155 wickets outside the continent in the longest format of the game.

While Anil Kumble is at the top of the list with 200 wickets in 50 games, Ishant Sharma is set to surpass the legendary fast-bowling all-rounder. Naturally, Ishant will also become the most successful Indian fast bowler outside Asia with the feat.

India registered a comprehensive victory in the first Test at Antigua, where they beat the hosts by 318 runs. It was India's highest victory in an away game in its history, and fourth-highest overall. While Ishant took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah followed his pace compatriot in the second.

The second Test begins later today at 8 PM IST.