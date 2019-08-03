Brothers in arms! Deepak and Rahul Chahar open up on playing together for Team India

Image Source : BCCI SCREENGRAB Rahul and Deepak Chahar

Deepak and Rahul Chahar may get a chance to play together for the Indian cricket team, adding another pair of brothers on the list after the Pathan and Pandya brothers, but the duo are ecstatic to be together representing India.

Deepak and Rahul have made their names in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket as well. While Deepak made his T20 debut for India last year against England in July, Rahul may get a chance to prove himself in upcoming India's tour of West Indies, which will commence with a three-match T20I series. It was not long ago before the two brothers met face to face in the 2019 IPL finals between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

However, the brothers will now be representing Team India together. Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, the Chahar brothers revealed that it is a dream come true to play together for the national team.

“It was our dream to play together. I started playing first, and I wanted to represent the national team. Then Rahul also started playing, and I saw that he was good. He can also play for India. Our families wanted us both to play at international level. It is a huge achievement when even one person from our locality gets to play at such a big stage. Now, we both are playing from one family, it is a great achievement,” Deepak said.

Younger brother Rahul feels that it is great to make his debut along with his elder brother.

“It feels great to get a chance to play for Indian team. Especially, it feels great that I am going to make my debut with Deepak bhaiya. When I started playing cricket, Deepak’s father always wanted us to play together for India. He always tells me ‘tu mere lie ek aur ek gyarah ki tarah hai. Deepak is the first one, but if you also play along him, I will feel more proud’,” Rahul added.

Back on the road following their unfulfilled World Cup campaign, India will begin their preparations for the T20 showpiece event next year with a three-match series against the West Indies beginning on Saturday.

As captain Virat Kohli pointed out before leaving for the Caribbean tour, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out the fringe players who are on selectors' mind.

From this tour onwards, Rishabh Pant will have more responsibility on his shoulders with the selectors backing him as the number one wicketkeeper in all formats amid little clarity over the future of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India will be expected to beat the West Indies though they are most dangerous in the shortest format.