Virat Kohli takes perfect revenge from Kesrick Williams for two-year old send-off

Indian captain Virat Kohli was on fire with the bat during the first T20I against West Indies on Friday. Virat made a slow start to the innings but picked up pace during the closing stages of the game, tonking the bowlers all over the park.

During the 16th over of the game, the Indian skipper turned on the heat when he hit Kesrick Williams for a towering six over the long-off boundary. After smashing the six, Virat imitated Williams' own celebration.

In 2017, during a one-off T20I in Jamaica, Kesrick Williams famously gave a send-off to Virat Kohli with a 'chequebook-ticking" celebration after he dismissed the Indian batsman on 29.

Two years on, the Indian captain gave Williams a taste of his own medicine by imitating his celebration. As he hit a flick shot over the leg-side, Virat Kohli turned to Kesrick and repeated his celebration three times. Williams could only look at Kohli and smile.

Earlier, West Indies scored 207 in twenty overs. KL Rahul (62) led the Indian run-chase alongside Virat Kohli after Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply. Rishabh Pant scored 18 off 9 deliveries.