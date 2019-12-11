India vs West Indies: Twitter slams Rishabh Pant after youngster departs for duck

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rishabh Pant failed to capitalize on the opportunity after being sent in at number three in the final T20I against West Indies.

Rishabh Pant's struggles with the bat continued in the final T20I between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After India got off to an electrifying start, Pant was sent in to bat with India cruising at 135/1 in 11.4 overs. However, the Indian youngster failed to capitalize on the opportunity as he was dismissed on only his second ball.

Pant lofted a fullish delivery outside off over covers, where he was caught by Jason Holder.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has had a torrid time at the crease over the past few months. Pant, who is currently the first-choice wicketkeeper in the Indian limited-overs format, failed to score a single fifty in India's home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies.

Naturally, he has come under severe criticism from fans and experts alike. With the likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan waiting on the sidelines, Pant's position in the Indian team has been a topic of serious debate.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have defended Pant on a number of occasions in the press conferences, but the fans on social media seem to lose patience with the youngster.

One more failure. How many more chances for Rishabh Pant? Feel sorry for Sanju Samson and DK too. https://t.co/9lb9tf9kyF — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) December 11, 2019

Who was Rishabh Pant's role model while growing up? Shahid Afridi? #INDvsWI — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 11, 2019

#INDvWI #Pant

Crowd chants Rishabh Pant...

Rishabh Pant goes for a duck

Crowd & Virat : pic.twitter.com/COTJjeHmy7 — Taunting Tom (@TauntingTom) December 11, 2019

#INDvsWI #rishabhpant



Rishabh Pant after Playing 2 balls in a match : pic.twitter.com/7Jo8LqqQZk — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) December 11, 2019

Thank You Rishabh Pant, We will never forget your contribution to the Indian Team 🙏 #INDvWI #ThankYouPant pic.twitter.com/wCYn24PzsZ — Come On India 🙏🇮🇳 (@madam_jadeja) December 11, 2019