India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets

Image Source : AP Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah registered his name in record books during the first Test between India and West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah has become the fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets. He achieved the milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies.

The Indian pacer dismissed Darren Bravo to achieve the milestone.

While there have been Indian bowlers who reached 50 wickets before Bumrah (Ravichandran Ashwin in 9 Tests, Anil Kumble in 10 Tests), Bumrah is the fastest pacer to reach the figure.

He went past his pace compatriot Mohammed Shami and former pacer Venkatesh Prasad, and is now the joint-fastest alongside Harbhajan Singh and Narendra Hirwani.

However, Jasprit Bumrah remains the fastest Indian bowler to achieve the feat if the number of balls bowled is taken into account. While Ashwin took 2597 deliveries to reach the 50-wicket mark, Bumrah reached the figure on his 2465th ball.

The Indian pacer, who made his Test debut only last year during the tour to South Africa, made an astronomical rise across all formats for the side. In the tour to Australia where India registered a historic 2-1 Test series win, Bumrah finished as the highest wicket-taker (21). The speedster is also currently ranked no.1 in ODIs.

After being rested for the limited-overs series on the ongoing tour to the West Indies, Bumrah made a comeback to the side in the Tests.

After a considerably poor start with the bat, the Indian team made a strong comeback on the second day of the Test match, as Ravindra Jadeja scored a fighting half-century to take India's total to 297. Ishant Sharma followed with a five-wicket haul to put India in control, as the hosts trail by 108 runs with only two wickets remaining.