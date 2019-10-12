India vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd Test: Watch IND vs SA Live match online on Hotstar

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Watch IND vs SA live cricket match online on Hotstar

Virat Kohli slammed a record career-best double hundred to help India post a mammoth 601/5d before pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami rattled the South African top order to leave them tottering at 36/3, still 565 runs behind, on Day 2 of the second Test on Friday. Kohli, whose previous best was 243 against Sri Lanka, remained unbeaten on 254 from 336 balls, his marathon innings, which lasted close to eight hours, studded with 33 fours and two sixes as he became the Indian captain with the highest score in the five-day format. Kohli, who hadn't scored a century this year before this inning, also became the Indian batsman with the most number of double tons to his name. ( Live Match Scorecard

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 will be played on October 12 ( Friday).

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd Test being played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 is being played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Online?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje.