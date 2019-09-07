India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah is doing wonders, says Kagiso Rabada

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES Kagiso Rabada was all praise for speedster Jasprit Bumrah as South Africa prepares to take on India in the three-match T20I and Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment. The Indian speedster, who is currently world no.1 in ODIs, climbed up to no.3 in the Test rankings after a stellar show on the tour to West Indies.

In the second Test of the series, Bumrah took a hat-trick in his six wickets in an innings, and helped India to a comprehensive victory in the game.

While Bumrah is rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, the Test series against the Proteas will see him competing with another premium fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada.

The South African pacer, who landed in India with the T20I side on Saturday, acknowledges the quality of his competitor, and talked about Bumrah, as well as England's Jofra Archer ahead of the series against India.

"I admire those bowlers, they are good bowlers. However the media hypes certain players, and that’s Ok, I know I have been playing very well.

"Archer is such a natural talent, Bumrah is doing wonders and that can force you to lift your game. You are not always at the top, that’s one thing I can tell you," Rabada told iol.co.za

However, he is unfazed by the competition and stressed that he wants to be the best in the World. "It’s never easy maintaining a career, I’ve learned that there are a lot of ups and downs. I want to be the best in the world, everybody does. You are naturally going to compete in that fashion, I’m not too worried, I’m feeling nice and easy," said Rabada.

The South African team will return to action for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, where they endured a poor campaign. South Africa finished seventh in the group stages of the tournament, finishing only above Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan